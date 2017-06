Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: x2 pisser problem? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Norton Age 20 Posts 61 x2 pisser problem? Hey guys,



My x2 is spitting out the water instead of a nice perfect flow. I blew all the lines out but still doing it. Got a 650 with coffmans pipe and .44 carb. Got in from a ride yesterday and the motor seemed too hot and i splashed water on it it didn't steam. What do you guys think?



Thanks 89 kawasaki x2

kawasaki 550/650 conversion #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 236 Re: x2 pisser problem? If ya ain't sizzlin, run it lol





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Norton Age 20 Posts 61 Re: x2 pisser problem? I have been just don't want to blow it up lol 89 kawasaki x2

kawasaki 550/650 conversion #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 236 Re: x2 pisser problem? Could check all your water jackets





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 519 Re: x2 pisser problem? i know it's risky business but try riding/running it with the hood off perhaps you have a water leak?



