Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750 SXi FPP assistance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Texas Age 38 Posts 2 750 SXi FPP assistance So, I'm heading home soon from my deployment in Africa. I was able to pick up a used Factory pipe for my SXi. Unfortunately, the seller didnt have the stinger (he had it in an X2). Can someone tell me what the stinger pipe diameter is? I was thinking about getting some SS piping and building my own. Or, is there someone that offers a full silicone replacement? Also, what is my best option for silicone couplers? Being 6000 miles from home means I dont have hands/eyes on, so I could use a little assistance. Thanks.



James #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 685 Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance Stinger to water box pipe diameter is 2". I was doing some research myself the other day and found some very good options on ebay that were for turbo applications. A lot of them were in aluminum. I would suggest not using full silicone, because there would be a place for you to inject water. The chamber doesn't have a "pisser" fitting. Maybe some one has one they can sell. I can post some links. The least I can do for you, for all that you do for us back home! Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 10:09 AM . #3 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 685 Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance http://www.ebay.com/itm/2-51mm-Turbo...19.m1438.l2649



Would have to add a water fitting and a couple silicone connectors. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Texas Age 38 Posts 2 Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance do you think there is any advantage/disadvantage to using stainless vs aluminum? I have a mig welder, but i don't have stainless wire or a spool gun. So either way, i will have to have a machine shop weld the pipe for me.



the 2" information is most helpful! And, i wasnt even thinking about the water injection line. Good catch on that! #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,108 Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by http://www.ebay.com/itm/2-51mm-Turbo...19.m1438.l2649



Would have to add a water fitting and a couple silicone connectors. Would have to add a water fitting and a couple silicone connectors.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Texan32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules