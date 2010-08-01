pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:53 AM #1
    Texan32
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    38
    Posts
    2

    750 SXi FPP assistance

    So, I'm heading home soon from my deployment in Africa. I was able to pick up a used Factory pipe for my SXi. Unfortunately, the seller didnt have the stinger (he had it in an X2). Can someone tell me what the stinger pipe diameter is? I was thinking about getting some SS piping and building my own. Or, is there someone that offers a full silicone replacement? Also, what is my best option for silicone couplers? Being 6000 miles from home means I dont have hands/eyes on, so I could use a little assistance. Thanks.

    James
  2. Today, 10:06 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    685

    Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance

    Stinger to water box pipe diameter is 2". I was doing some research myself the other day and found some very good options on ebay that were for turbo applications. A lot of them were in aluminum. I would suggest not using full silicone, because there would be a place for you to inject water. The chamber doesn't have a "pisser" fitting. Maybe some one has one they can sell. I can post some links. The least I can do for you, for all that you do for us back home!
  3. Today, 10:11 AM #3
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    685

    Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/2-51mm-Turbo...19.m1438.l2649

    Would have to add a water fitting and a couple silicone connectors.
  4. Today, 11:02 AM #4
    Texan32
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    38
    Posts
    2

    Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance

    do you think there is any advantage/disadvantage to using stainless vs aluminum? I have a mig welder, but i don't have stainless wire or a spool gun. So either way, i will have to have a machine shop weld the pipe for me.

    the 2" information is most helpful! And, i wasnt even thinking about the water injection line. Good catch on that!
  5. Today, 11:03 AM #5
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,108

    Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    http://www.ebay.com/itm/2-51mm-Turbo...19.m1438.l2649

    Would have to add a water fitting and a couple silicone connectors.
    That's a cool option, 2 of each section!
