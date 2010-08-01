|
750 SXi FPP assistance
So, I'm heading home soon from my deployment in Africa. I was able to pick up a used Factory pipe for my SXi. Unfortunately, the seller didnt have the stinger (he had it in an X2). Can someone tell me what the stinger pipe diameter is? I was thinking about getting some SS piping and building my own. Or, is there someone that offers a full silicone replacement? Also, what is my best option for silicone couplers? Being 6000 miles from home means I dont have hands/eyes on, so I could use a little assistance. Thanks.
James
Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance
Stinger to water box pipe diameter is 2". I was doing some research myself the other day and found some very good options on ebay that were for turbo applications. A lot of them were in aluminum. I would suggest not using full silicone, because there would be a place for you to inject water. The chamber doesn't have a "pisser" fitting. Maybe some one has one they can sell. I can post some links. The least I can do for you, for all that you do for us back home!
Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance
http://www.ebay.com/itm/2-51mm-Turbo...19.m1438.l2649
Would have to add a water fitting and a couple silicone connectors.
Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance
do you think there is any advantage/disadvantage to using stainless vs aluminum? I have a mig welder, but i don't have stainless wire or a spool gun. So either way, i will have to have a machine shop weld the pipe for me.
the 2" information is most helpful! And, i wasnt even thinking about the water injection line. Good catch on that!
Re: 750 SXi FPP assistance
That's a cool option, 2 of each section!
Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke
