Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need new ignition----suggestions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Crawford Texas Age 52 Posts 41 Need new ignition----suggestions I have a Blaster with a 1080 Seadoo ported motor built by you guys. Great ski but it has the T4 Advent ignition. Gentlemen in California that builds this ignition has put me off for over a year now promising everything under the sun to get it fixed for me. All I get is unmet promises.



Tired of waiting so can you suggest another ignition that would work with this set up or someone in the business that has created an ignition that works with this set up?



Thank you sir and I appreciate the help with this matter! 2006 Kawasaki Gen 2 X2 Factory

