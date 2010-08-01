I have a Blaster with a 1080 Seadoo ported motor built by you guys. Great ski but it has the T4 Advent ignition. Gentlemen in California that builds this ignition has put me off for over a year now promising everything under the sun to get it fixed for me. All I get is unmet promises.
Tired of waiting so can you suggest another ignition that would work with this set up or someone in the business that has created an ignition that works with this set up?
Thank you sir and I appreciate the help with this matter!