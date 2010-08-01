I'm replacing the starter on my 1996 GTI with the 717. This is the 2nd time I've replaced it so I know the procedure. My question is:
- Is there a gasket or sealant that should be installed on the starter motor?
When I pulled the old starter (1st replacement) it was seized up - after a little persuading I was able to get it to move and the reason it seized up was that it had rust on the cylinder. Neither of the starters came with a gasket - nor is there one mentioned in the manual. But considering that moisture obviously got in - I'm thinking that I should be putting some type of gasket or sealant on it before I install this time.
Any thoughts or advice is appreciated!
