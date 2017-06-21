Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: js300 spacer part #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location minnesota Age 30 Posts 29 js300 spacer part bought this ski and it is missing the spacer that goes on the driveshaft between the case and the coupler. I took a picture of it. looks like about an inch diameter but not sure about how long it will be. cant find any info on the part. found one on ebay for $20 but that seems pretty steep. I bet i can make one out of something if I know some dimensions. does someone have one they can send me? or can you give me the dimensions? I know about 20 of you guys have an old 300 motor sitting in your garage from doing a swap to a real engine. any help would be great



20170621_203323.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules