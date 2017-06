Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bad Credit Background #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Ph Age 37 Posts 7 Bad Credit Background Is it possible for me to get a loan with bad credit? I badly need the money for my sister's eye operation. I am aware that I am not eligible for a traditional bank loan at all, are there any other options which may be open to me? Apologies if I'm not in the right place. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,819 Re: Bad Credit Background I would try a local credit union for a loan if you're employed and have bad credit.



Join that credit union and You'll get a better rate/chance...





If at first you don't succeed...



Re: Bad Credit Background is prostitution out of the question?



I would rather sit than quit...

