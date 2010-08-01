Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 1997 Seadoo GSX 787 Low hours #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Lake Stevens, Wa Age 33 Posts 74 Parting out 1997 Seadoo GSX 787 Low hours Hi, I am parting a low hour (91 hrs) 1997 GSX 787. I have whole ski available, I can get pics of individual parts. If you dont see a part listed just ask. Shipping is NOT included in price.



MPEM $300 with Key

Hood with gauges $275

VTS Motor unit $150 Super Clean

Clean Carbs $150

Fresh Topend Cylinder and new pistons $300

Fresh bottem end

etc



ask if you need something not listed.



Thanks

