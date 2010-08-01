|
|
-
Parting out 1997 Seadoo GSX 787 Low hours
Hi, I am parting a low hour (91 hrs) 1997 GSX 787. I have whole ski available, I can get pics of individual parts. If you dont see a part listed just ask. Shipping is NOT included in price.
MPEM $300 with Key
Hood with gauges $275
VTS Motor unit $150 Super Clean
Clean Carbs $150
Fresh Topend Cylinder and new pistons $300
Fresh bottem end
etc
ask if you need something not listed.
Thanks
IMG_0023.JPGIMG_0024.JPG
