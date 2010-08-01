Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out another 1999 GP 1200 65U Non-PV #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Lake Stevens, Wa Age 33 Posts 74 Parting out another 1999 GP 1200 65U Non-PV Hey guys, Im getting ready to part out my other GP. I upgraded. Here is some of what I have, ask for other parts not listed. Prices listed DONT include shipping.



Rebuilt with Full Bore Engine (15 minutes on motor) Short block $1200

Carbs $200

Electrical box $250

Seat Front and Rear $100 each

R & D Nozzle $95 (new with 15 minutes on it)

R & D Ride Plate $120 (new with 15 minutes on it)

R & D Intake Grate $120 (new with 15 minutes on it)

Gauge Cluster $200

Hood $50

Trim Unit Assembly $130

Jet pump assembly $225

Etc - Whole ski is available



