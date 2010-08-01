Hey guys, Im getting ready to part out my other GP. I upgraded. Here is some of what I have, ask for other parts not listed. Prices listed DONT include shipping.

Rebuilt with Full Bore Engine (15 minutes on motor) Short block $1200
Carbs $200
Electrical box $250
Seat Front and Rear $100 each
R & D Nozzle $95 (new with 15 minutes on it)
R & D Ride Plate $120 (new with 15 minutes on it)
R & D Intake Grate $120 (new with 15 minutes on it)
Gauge Cluster $200
Hood $50
Trim Unit Assembly $130
Jet pump assembly $225
Etc - Whole ski is available

IMG_0027.JPGIMG_0026.JPGIMG_0029.JPG