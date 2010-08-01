Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin #1 resident guru Join Date Aug 2003 Location Hamilton,ontario Posts 1,167 kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin we have a 750 small pin engine dropped into a x2 that is giving us intermittent electrical problems . very hard to diagnose .. the thing was running ok but now front piston not firing .. I think they run a "wasted spark" so doesn't that mean both sides should spark at once ? yet one side is firing other side not , when plugs are pulled is still wet and not hot .. we cut back spark plus leads same thing .. so swapped out complete ebox with a known good one eliminating cdi , and coil issue .. we still had same issue .. we are thinking it could be the stator ? but one side sparking and not the other ?

anyone have any ideas ?

we might need another stator if anyone has one they want to sell .



possible fuel issue ? "It is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt."



Hamilton Ontario Canada . need old school Kawasaki 650 , 750 or some basic superjet parts and you are within Canada ? message me I may have parts available #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,106 Re: kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin I've had brand new plugs give me that same result, do you have another set to try?



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 resident guru Join Date Aug 2003 Location Hamilton,ontario Posts 1,167 Re: kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin yes swapped plugs .. I am thinking flywheel may have spun ? maybe timing off "It is better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt."



Hamilton Ontario Canada . need old school Kawasaki 650 , 750 or some basic superjet parts and you are within Canada ? message me I may have parts available #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,106 Re: kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin If the flywheel spun the spark would be off on both cylinders



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules