we have a 750 small pin engine dropped into a x2 that is giving us intermittent electrical problems . very hard to diagnose .. the thing was running ok but now front piston not firing .. I think they run a "wasted spark" so doesn't that mean both sides should spark at once ? yet one side is firing other side not , when plugs are pulled is still wet and not hot .. we cut back spark plus leads same thing .. so swapped out complete ebox with a known good one eliminating cdi , and coil issue .. we still had same issue .. we are thinking it could be the stator ? but one side sparking and not the other ?
anyone have any ideas ?
we might need another stator if anyone has one they want to sell .
possible fuel issue ?