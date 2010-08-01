pxctoday

  Today, 08:30 PM #1
    ang4th
    kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin

    we have a 750 small pin engine dropped into a x2 that is giving us intermittent electrical problems . very hard to diagnose .. the thing was running ok but now front piston not firing .. I think they run a "wasted spark" so doesn't that mean both sides should spark at once ? yet one side is firing other side not , when plugs are pulled is still wet and not hot .. we cut back spark plus leads same thing .. so swapped out complete ebox with a known good one eliminating cdi , and coil issue .. we still had same issue .. we are thinking it could be the stator ? but one side sparking and not the other ?
    anyone have any ideas ?
    we might need another stator if anyone has one they want to sell .

    possible fuel issue ?
  Today, 09:15 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin

    I've had brand new plugs give me that same result, do you have another set to try?
  Today, 09:25 PM #3
    ang4th
    Re: kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin

    yes swapped plugs .. I am thinking flywheel may have spun ? maybe timing off
  Today, 09:28 PM #4
    BLRider
    Re: kawasaki electrical problem 750 small pin

    If the flywheel spun the spark would be off on both cylinders
