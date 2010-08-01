Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Oil Injection to Premix conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location SC Posts 6 Oil Injection to Premix conversion I have a 2000 Polaris Pro 1200, I'm very concerned with the oil injector going out and am really interested in going premix. However, a few people I have spoken to claim some jet skis are gear driven and you can't just unhook the oil tank and injector. Does anyone know about my particular jet ski? I'm brand new to this stuff although I've raced and worked on dirtbikes my whole life so I know my way around a little bit. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location NJ Posts 30 Re: Oil Injection to Premix conversion Originally Posted by polarispro1200 Originally Posted by I have a 2000 Polaris Pro 1200, I'm very concerned with the oil injector going out and am really interested in going premix. However, a few people I have spoken to claim some jet skis are gear driven and you can't just unhook the oil tank and injector. Does anyone know about my particular jet ski? I'm brand new to this stuff although I've raced and worked on dirtbikes my whole life so I know my way around a little bit.



Personally i've switched to pre-mix and i'll tell you why.. PIECE OF MIND. i don't have to worry about lines popping off, stuck lines, filter clogged, pump itself going out, ETC. i can also tune the oil as i want to. Yes you can get oitkler cramps and watch your lines, and adjust your injector arm, but to me, i'd rather trust myself than an oil injector doing it for me.



Keep in mind though. if you run 40:1 which is recommended on Polaris Ski's, than your going smoke a lot more. 40:1 is what ratio roughly you use going full throttle. but to me i don't mind it and my freedom doesn't smoke a lot even with 40:1 for some reason. Same thing with Plugs, you have a CHANCE of fauling plugs. i always keep an extra set with me just incase but it has never happened to me.



Honestly it comes down to personal preference. do you want piece of mind, but have to settle to mixing your gas in a jug every time you re-fill, and the added cost of using more oil, or do you want to have to trust a injector that you really don't know what it's going to do. but to me, the added hassle is worth having the piece of mind and not seizing an engine if something DOES go wrong with the pump.



