92 Kawasaki ts idles fine but spark cuts out with throttle. It continues to run but skips. I checked the spark with an inline lightbulb and it cuts out on both cylinders. I just finished putting the whole thing together and I'm kinda bumbed out. Need some ideas so I hopefully don't have to pull it completely apart again. Thanks

