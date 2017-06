Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 sponsons have water or liquid in them? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2009 Location Florida Posts 14,398 Ultra 150 sponsons have water or liquid in them? Just pulled a set of stock sponson's off a 2000 Ultra 150.



when I got one off I heard a little bit of water sloshing inside, thought it was odd, pulled the 2nd one and it had the same issue. no visible cracks or holes...



anyone else ever noticed this when removing/replacing the stock sponsons? The problem with normal is that it just keeps getting worse...



I would rather sit than quit...

