Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 vx deluxe, what's this hole for? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location northeast florida Posts 10 06 vx deluxe, what's this hole for? The previous owner doesnt know why its there. I found a lot of water in this ski after my recent ride (it won't start now, and that's in another thread). It was the roughest ride with lots of wave jumping since I got this ski a few months ago. The other day I filled up the engine bay with water and nothing was coming out from the hull plate or any other source. So, i figured that the water came in from that hole.



What is it there for? I also have an identical 07 ski and the hole isn't on there.



Attached Images 06 waverunner hole.JPG (29.8 KB, 6 views)

