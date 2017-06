Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Posting Pictures on PWC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Age 53 Posts 33 Posting Pictures on PWC What's the trick to posting pictures on this site? Every one I post ends up being 3ft x 3ft. Thx '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

'03 Waverunner XLT 800 #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2010 Location Far Away From You Age 53 Posts 1,769 Re: Posting Pictures on PWC resolution 72dpi max and use a host ... See di46 drink. ..... See di46 drive. ..... Don't be a di46. ..... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 4,082 Re: Posting Pictures on PWC Been like that for years.. Drives me nuts when a photo will throw the entire thread page sizing off.. However, I have found that if you post more than one photo, they size correctly. So, just try to add at least two photos per post. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) hemmjo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules