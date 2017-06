Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Headpipe and Manifold #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,313 Factory Headpipe and Manifold Kawasaki factory headpipe and manifold. Manifold is in good shape, threads look good. Has broken lord mount but most grind that area away. Headpipe was repainted. All screws turn. Has been bored to 47mm, would recommend getting the manifold matched. Includes manifold to headpipe bolts. 450 shipped.







-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) bandit88 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules