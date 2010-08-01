pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:43 PM #1
    mgoheen
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    515

    Garage Clean out Kawasaki and Yamaha parts (MAKE OFFERS)

    Trying to move some of the Kawi and Yamaha parts i've accumulated over the years.....

    Your best bet is to PM what you looking for and an offer.

    I will do my best to take pictures of the boxes upon boxes of parts i have this evening and get them posted ASAP.

    I have alot of rubber straps, yamaha rubber dampers, motor mounts etc.......
  2. Today, 02:46 PM #2
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,104

    Re: Garage Clean out Kawasaki and Yamaha parts (MAKE OFFERS)

    Waiting for pics.
  3. Today, 03:10 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,321

    Re: Garage Clean out Kawasaki and Yamaha parts (MAKE OFFERS)

    ^^^Ditto on pics

  4. Today, 03:19 PM #4
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,104

    Re: Garage Clean out Kawasaki and Yamaha parts (MAKE OFFERS)

    Remember, 1 picture = 1000 words
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 