Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Waveraider 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 6 1996 Waveraider 1100 My wife purchased 2 jet skis a few years back and after I saw them, she threw out the word project... Uh oh... Problem is I've never worked on watercrafts and have done work on motorcycles. Thank you for trusting me I guess honey...



Anyway, one of the skis I have is a 96 waveraider 1100. The engine looks great and clean but the carb needed some work. I tore it apart and noticed that 2 of the 3 diaphragms will need replacing. Instead of replacing them, I just decided to get a rebuild kit for the whole carb.



I did put the cab back together and started it to see if anything else comes up. One thing I did notice is that when I hit the throttle, it drops to normal idle for the most part, but there are some times that it seems like the throttle was sticking and would slowly come down to normal idle. Is this normal operation on these or could there be something going on?

