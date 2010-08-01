My wife picked up a 1995 Bombardier SP. May have about 24 hours on it. She then made mention of the word project... I have not worked on watercrafts before, but on motorcycles, so I have some sort of knowledge to some potential diagnostics.

But I will ask this. Does anyone have an easy way of removing this dang carburetor? This thing is difficult working around.

Also, I did find some oil in the hull. I have yet to fully inspect the oil lines or oil reservoir for cracks, but where else should i look that is a common problem for oil leaks with these?

Thanks.