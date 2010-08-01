Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Bombardier SP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 6 1995 Bombardier SP My wife picked up a 1995 Bombardier SP. May have about 24 hours on it. She then made mention of the word project... I have not worked on watercrafts before, but on motorcycles, so I have some sort of knowledge to some potential diagnostics.



But I will ask this. Does anyone have an easy way of removing this dang carburetor? This thing is difficult working around.



Also, I did find some oil in the hull. I have yet to fully inspect the oil lines or oil reservoir for cracks, but where else should i look that is a common problem for oil leaks with these?



