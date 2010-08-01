|
|
-
1995 Bombardier SP
My wife picked up a 1995 Bombardier SP. May have about 24 hours on it. She then made mention of the word project... I have not worked on watercrafts before, but on motorcycles, so I have some sort of knowledge to some potential diagnostics.
But I will ask this. Does anyone have an easy way of removing this dang carburetor? This thing is difficult working around.
Also, I did find some oil in the hull. I have yet to fully inspect the oil lines or oil reservoir for cracks, but where else should i look that is a common problem for oil leaks with these?
Thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules