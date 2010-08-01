pxctoday

Thread: WTB:PWC Battery

  1. Today, 01:35 PM #1
    Nerd 10
    Frequent Poster Nerd 10's Avatar
    WTB:PWC Battery

    Let me know what you got!
    Fight for today, Pray for tommorow!
  2. Today, 02:02 PM #2
    explorer4x4
    resident guru explorer4x4's Avatar
    Re: WTB:PWC Battery

    I run these on all my skis...

    https://www.amazon.com/ExpertPower-E...&keywords=20ah
    SUR #52, and B1 rider
    -RN Wammer, 84mm 5mil stroker, Rickters, some carbon
    -Square Nose, 62t/62t, b1 mod pipe, Rickters, RN pole
    -JS440-750, Twin carb, JRE adapter and coupler, 650 pipe
    -B1 Blaster, 760 64x/61x single carb frankenstein
    COMING SOON- Kawi 750 equipped RN, shortened hull, B1 mod pipe, some 46's, Rickters; my new surf boat.
  3. Today, 02:50 PM #3
    TDS
    PWCToday Guru
    Re: WTB:PWC Battery

    I like chrome battery. They have a 18 month warranty

  4. Today, 02:57 PM #4
    Nemo
    I dream skis Nemo's Avatar
    Re: WTB:PWC Battery

    I usually get 5 years out of my Odyssey PC625 batteries.
    I also had good luck with these for $45-$46 shipped
    http://www.ebay.com/itm/YB16CL-B-19C...53.m2749.l2649
