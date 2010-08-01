Thread: WTB:PWC Battery

|
WTB:PWC Battery
Let me know what you got!
SUR #52, and B1 rider
-RN Wammer, 84mm 5mil stroker, Rickters, some carbon
-Square Nose, 62t/62t, b1 mod pipe, Rickters, RN pole
-JS440-750, Twin carb, JRE adapter and coupler, 650 pipe
-B1 Blaster, 760 64x/61x single carb frankenstein
COMING SOON- Kawi 750 equipped RN, shortened hull, B1 mod pipe, some 46's, Rickters; my new surf boat.
Re: WTB:PWC Battery
I like chrome battery. They have a 18 month warranty
Re: WTB:PWC Battery
I usually get 5 years out of my Odyssey PC625 batteries.
I also had good luck with these for $45-$46 shipped
http://www.ebay.com/itm/YB16CL-B-19C...53.m2749.l2649
