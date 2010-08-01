Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I know someone can answer this #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2015 Location toronto Age 42 Posts 1 I know someone can answer this I have two rxdi's and one is now great after replacing a slightly corroded stator.

The other will only idle. As soon as I touch the throttle it dies.

i replaced all fuel and swapped the coil, mpem, plugs, and injectors, rectifier etc... EVERYTHING from my good DI... and verified fuel pressure after installing a used fuel pump.. I put the seadoo computer on it and it doesn't have any error codes.

The machine sat for a few years so I believe the only thing left is to replace the reeds OR air pump?. can anyone think of what else it could be?

What else can break but not throw a code ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SBrider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules