I know someone can answer this
I have two rxdi's and one is now great after replacing a slightly corroded stator.
The other will only idle. As soon as I touch the throttle it dies.
i replaced all fuel and swapped the coil, mpem, plugs, and injectors, rectifier etc... EVERYTHING from my good DI... and verified fuel pressure after installing a used fuel pump.. I put the seadoo computer on it and it doesn't have any error codes.
The machine sat for a few years so I believe the only thing left is to replace the reeds OR air pump?. can anyone think of what else it could be?
What else can break but not throw a code ?
