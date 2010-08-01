pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:17 PM #1
    dcuff1980
    dcuff1980 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Madison, WI
    Age
    36
    Posts
    2
    Blog Entries
    1

    2003 MSX 140 complete part out

    Parting out 2003 MSX 140 with 127 hours.
    Ski lost a rod bearing on the crank and punched a hole in the lower case. Upper and lower crankcase are no good, crankshaft is no good, and one piston is no good. The rest of the top of the engine is in good condition along with the rest of the ski.
    New stator and impeller last season. New top end rebuild with 15 hours on it.


    Message me if you need anything.


    ALL PARTS AVAILABLE MSG FOR PRICES
    MAKE ME AN OFFER I WANT TO GET RID OF RHIS STUFF!


    HERE ARE A FEW ITEMS FOR EXAMPLE.
    Emm and fuel injectors - $500
    Flywheel - $550
    Cylinder/head/piston 135psi - $175
    Exhaust manifold - $125
    Jet pump steering nozzle with reverse - $75
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 