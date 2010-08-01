|
For sale, 1999 785 pro in great condition.
Guys, I have a 1999 785 pro in great condition. I bought it from a family friend, but it's way too fast for me, I just want a runabout waverunner. It's listed on craigslist in Milwaukee, Madison and NW burbs of Chicago. It's currently located at a PwC shop in Delavan and can be test driven, it's wicked fast. Trailer is negotiable. $2000. It works great. I've learned it's a specialized PWC which is why I am posting here. It's a one of kind, and it works great.
Bigriffi
847-778-5055
