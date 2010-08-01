Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wtb complete yamaha 155mm pump, midshaft to nozzle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location iowa Age 31 Posts 31 Wtb complete yamaha 155mm pump, midshaft to nozzle Would like to buy a complete 155 pump including midshaft to nozzle and would prefer to have a reverse bucket as well. Going to be used on a custom jon boat setup. Currently boat is powered by a kawi 750 with kawi 140mm pump and its just not cutting it. Pushes bare empty boat and one person upwards of 30mph but any load in the boat and it just cant keep up. Granted my pump is getting a little worn out but im ready for an upgrade. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) nismoshawn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

