Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 ported and powder coated cases #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Pa Age 37 Posts 1,415 787 ported and powder coated cases Port matched cases and intake ,these have not been opened up a ton just evened out and blended to flow a little more smoothly also modified so you can service counter balance oil comes with powder coated(Silver Vein) cases,mag housing and cover,and pto ,also included is an OEM intake ported matched to these cases NOT powder coated .....there are some flaws I would like to point out there was some corrosion and pitting at the back of tge cases by the motor plate bolts,the bolt holes have been helicoiled to assure there will be no thread issues also there is a small chip/piece missing on the mag cover ,I don't think it will affect sealing at all please look at all the pics and ask any questions,I was intending on using these in my challenger build but decided to put 951's in it,thats the only reason for selling them $300 OBO open to reasonable offers

IMG_3354.JPGIMG_3353.JPGIMG_3355.JPGIMG_3356.JPGIMG_3357.JPGIMG_3358.JPGIMG_3359.JPGIMG_3369.JPGIMG_3364.JPGIMG_3376.JPG

