Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 750/800 ~78mm Pump Reduction Nozzle #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,648 WTB Kawasaki 750/800 ~78mm Pump Reduction Nozzle Like the title says, I'm looking for a Kawi 750/800 reduction nozzle that has been bored out and is somewhere in between the two oem sizes of 76mm (sxi pro) and 80mm. To my knowledge 78mm was not an oem size. If you've got one shoot me a PM!



Next time out I'm going to be experimenting with nozzles on my 550/800 to see if I should increase an impeller size. I've already got a 76mm and I'd like to split the difference with the 80 that's currently on there.



Thanks guys 1985 JS550/750 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [TBDmph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





