Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vacuum lines question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Boise Posts 1 Vacuum lines question Hi guys,

I can't seem to find a good explanation about the vacuum lines that sit right next to the right of the gray OTS unit.(picture attached)

Where do they go after the "T" and what do they do... any input would be apreciated



Thank you Attached Images Screenshot_2017-06-20-22-50-24.png (1.09 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules