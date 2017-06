Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help 85 js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Alaska Age 30 Posts 1 Need help 85 js550 Hello I just bought a 85 js550. I am new to stand ups. It needed a lot of work when I got it. I put it all together got it running. It just over revs instantly when I start it up. I have no clue what the fuel screws are supposed to be set at. There are two in the rear of the carb and one in the front. Any help would be a appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

