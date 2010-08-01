Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XIR guru's needed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location tenino, wa Age 50 Posts 139 XIR guru's needed So, im trying to figure out the difference between the Ebox covers for the XIR versus the rest. Parts books say the XIR version top half is unique but ill be damned if i can figure out what that difference is. The top is a different part number so is the difference internal or external and what specifically is it???



Im searching thru a pile wanting to pluck the XIR model from the bunch. The ignition module appaears to be the other item that makes the XIR model different but not in the mood to crack everyone to find the right version Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules