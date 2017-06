Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to forum and average rider #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location WASHINGTON Age 38 Posts 1 New to forum and average rider Hello...I bought 2 yamaha gp1200r's 2 years ago. One is a 2000 the other a 2001. I just got both started after a season of non-use. My only problem is that when battery is connected but not started on the 2001, there is a disk with 2 cables running to it from the front of engine bay. These motorized cables move every 40 sec or so by themselves. Can someone please help? Attached Images 20170620_202806.png (1.68 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

