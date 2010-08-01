Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hello from Washington #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Washington Age 30 Posts 1 Hello from Washington Hello all,



Wife picked up a 1995 yamaha wave raider 1100 and a 1994 sea-doo bombardier SP about 2 years ago, obviously sparking interest in the PWC world.



Wife picked up a 1995 yamaha wave raider 1100 and a 1994 sea-doo bombardier SP about 2 years ago, obviously sparking interest in the PWC world.



She was under the inclination that since I can work on motorcycles, I can work on jet skis...... Yes, they don't run.... decided to come onboard and gather some of the knowledge from the seasoned veterans since this year we would like to enjoy them.

