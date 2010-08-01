pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:48 PM #1
    Phoenix1818
    Phoenix1818 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1

    Hello from Washington

    Hello all,

    Wife picked up a 1995 yamaha wave raider 1100 and a 1994 sea-doo bombardier SP about 2 years ago, obviously sparking interest in the PWC world.

    She was under the inclination that since I can work on motorcycles, I can work on jet skis...... Yes, they don't run.... decided to come onboard and gather some of the knowledge from the seasoned veterans since this year we would like to enjoy them.
    Last edited by Phoenix1818; Yesterday at 10:48 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. tha_rooski

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 