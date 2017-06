Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ride plate hose: Identifacation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Seattle Posts 46 Ride plate hose: Identifacation Hi,



I have a 1992 Superjet 650 and the ride plate has this hose on it (stock bilge), see picture. I am going to put an aftermarket ride plate on. When I look at pictures of aftermarket ride plates I don't see this hose or any mounting areas.



I currently have an electric bilge on the ski. What do I need to do or plug to remove this? There are also multiple hoses that go onto this setup.



Any feedback would be great. Sorry about the huge picture....

