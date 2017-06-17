Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Boujee 550sx to 750sx conversion with hull mods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON Age 30 Posts 48 Boujee 550sx to 750sx conversion with hull mods So, its time to start a build thread for this mo-fo.



Starting life as a 91 550sx not in the greatest shape that I bought on a whim... I wanted a few parts the guy had for sale and he said take the whole lot for a deal, so I did. Originally I was just going to clean it up and run it but after some further digging it wasn't as close to "ready to run" as the guy had led me to believe. Luckily it was raining when I got it to the lake and was getting dark as I was going to rip it as soon as I got to our cottage. When I was next with the ski I noticed none of the cooling lines were hooked up and as I dug deeper uncovered all sorts of other bodges! Would not have been the best first ride.



Anyway, fast forward a couple months and the wheels are in motion to build a boujee 550/750 conversion ski! I have amassed numerous parts and started stripping the hull, here are the plans/specs/parts so far:



Parts in the bank:

750sx mildly ported small pin engine (Can't find info on year right now, looks to have been rebuilt recently)

800sxr Factory Wet Pipe

Coffman dual resonator "waterbox"

MSD Programmable Total Loss Ignition previously purchased for the 550sx project but now have 750 pickup plate and flywheel

MRD Fuel Injection

MRD Girdled Head (Closing in on a deal)

93 750ss Pump with stainless prop (unknown make/pitch currently)

R&D Top Loader Intake Grate

WestCoast Over-sized Fuel Tank

Billet fuel pickup

X2 steering nozzle with trim

X2 drive shaft

Rhaas 550/750 engine conversion (awaiting delivery)

Rhaas 550/750 pump conversion with grooved ride plate (awaiting delivery)

A/M Quick Steer Sub Plate

A/M 0 Degree Bars

Start/Stop Mount On/Off Switch (Will use for MSD)

Aluminium Hand Pole

Billet Fuel control panel with deleted choke and reserve switch



Still to acquire:

Finger Throttle

ODI lock on grips

Trim system (Thinking I will end up making my own)

New High pressure hoses for fuel system

New hoses for cooling system (might tap for dual cooling)

Jettrim mats

JS440 style latch with no hold for cover panel

FCV (Not sure if this will be required with the wet pipe though?)



Planned Hull Mods:

Widen tray

Strengthen known weak spots

Deep strakes/skegs and trued hull

Shorten bottom of hull 2" (Maybe)

Delete/smooth fuel filler area (Thinking of making more of an extended/beaked nose)

Hull bulge to accommodate wet pipe (if required)

Tubbies

Lighten engine cradle

Custom hood



Here's a couple of photos of stripping the hull, can't find any from when I picked it up but know they are somewhere.

20170617_154912.jpg20170617_154919.jpg20170617_102330.jpg



Will update as the project progresses, watch this space! Last edited by Sexual Castles; Today at 09:38 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules