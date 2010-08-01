Hi guys,
I purchased a used Kawasaki SXR 800. It has been sitting for about 3-4 years. The guy I bought it from included a brand new OEM start/stop switch with all the connectors because the housing on his old switch was cracked. I've hooked everything back up and it doesn't do anything when I press the button. Yes the tether is on. I jumped the relay and it cranks. So bad relay?

Also, can anyone identify what this is in the picture? It connects to the electrical box and the other end was just hanging out in the bottom of the hull.

Thanks!

IMG_7906.JPG