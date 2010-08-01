|
My 1993 SPX 580 to 720 Swap
My '93 SPX has a ruined 580 motor, and me being a hot rodder, I just can't put another 60hp engine in this classic. So I'm upping it to 85 horses. Should be fun in the 370 lb ski!
I've already got a 720 engine with magneto, intake, dual carbs, exhaust manifold, flywheel, and a 720 ignition box from a 1996 720 SPX. I'm keeping my 580 Westcoast style pipe with stinger and stock water box at least for now.
Here she is:
