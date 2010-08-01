Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My 1993 SPX 580 to 720 Swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location GA Posts 1 My 1993 SPX 580 to 720 Swap My '93 SPX has a ruined 580 motor, and me being a hot rodder, I just can't put another 60hp engine in this classic. So I'm upping it to 85 horses. Should be fun in the 370 lb ski!



I've already got a 720 engine with magneto, intake, dual carbs, exhaust manifold, flywheel, and a 720 ignition box from a 1996 720 SPX. I'm keeping my 580 Westcoast style pipe with stinger and stock water box at least for now.



Here she is:



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Vinyl66 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules