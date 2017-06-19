Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hey PWCT world #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Ca Age 51 Posts 1 Hey PWCT world So, I'm not completely new to pwc's. In 2010 I purchased a couple of 96 xp's. Had for a few summers, they were alot of fun and not much trouble, but sold em to move onto other things. Now, recently, my future son-in-law(Gregg) acquired this 2005 Yamaha fx cruiser from his mom. Apparently at some point it had come loose from it's mooring during the night and it got smashed up against some rocks doing serious damage to the hull. Gregg says that the thing doesn't have alot of hours on it. He started it about a month ago and it ran good. And, supposedly, had fixed the hull damage. However, on fathers day, my daughter and I were gonna take it out. When I met her at Wal-mart parking lot and inspected the ski. his "repair" job was a total joke. Freakin farmer fix! It was soft and I put my thumb right thru it. Needless to say, it stayed at Wal-mart. My friend with his boat was meeting us at the lake, so not all was lost. So, after some really preliminary research, it seems these are a quality ski. Very reliable and fast. I also found that the hull isn't regular old fiberglass. It's so incredibly HOT here right now, that I can't even begin to think about working on it eves after work. I can't put it in the garage right now due to too many dirtbikes! I know, first world problems huh? I guess I'm looking for some tips/ advice on the repair of the hull. Is it worth fixing? It's a fairly nice ski for it's age and with some sprucing up it would be really nice. I haven't even looked in the engine compartment yet. I should be able to find the rear seat on ebay. I also wonder how feasible and/or practical it would be to maybe find just a hull and swap everything over. I'm pretty mechanically inclined. I fix my own bikes/quads. (all my buddies too! ) and did all the work on my seadoos. Nothing major. Cleaned carbs, new fuel lines, starter realy, etc. I will much appreciate any input from the PWCT crowd.

20170619_175259.jpg (2.63 MB, 3 views) 20170619_175303.jpg (2.78 MB, 3 views)

