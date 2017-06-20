pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 07:54 PM #1
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,816

    New levels of jack assery

    Got this ski from a shop that had gone out of business(go figure)
    It was a demo/display type deal that was wrapped and custom painted with the shop's name, logo, phone number, etc.
    Probably takes the shadetree mechanic award out of all skis I've ever seen in my 10 years of wrenching.

    20170620_192440.jpg
    2x4 motor mounts are both economic and ecological. Watch out RHaas Racing, there's a new sheriff in town.




    20170620_192448.jpg
    Counter balance shaft cavity end cap? Just hinders airflow through the cases.




    20170620_192452.jpg
    Why use 4 bolts when 3 will do the job?






    20170620_192728.jpg
    96 XP mpem/e box in a 97 ski. Took lots of ingenuity, Ill give em that....almost as much ingenuity as black elec. tape.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:57 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    447

    Re: New levels of jack assery

    Yuk!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:02 PM #3
    rdjeep
    rdjeep is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    PA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    731

    Re: New levels of jack assery

    Never say "I've seen it all".
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:20 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,521

    Re: New levels of jack assery

    Quote Originally Posted by rdjeep View Post
    Never say "I've seen it all".
    X2

    I am surprised everyday by the jackassery that comes in the shop......today a customer came in with his jetski cover sucked up in the pump.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 