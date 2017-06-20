Got this ski from a shop that had gone out of business(go figure)
It was a demo/display type deal that was wrapped and custom painted with the shop's name, logo, phone number, etc.
Probably takes the shadetree mechanic award out of all skis I've ever seen in my 10 years of wrenching.
20170620_192440.jpg
2x4 motor mounts are both economic and ecological. Watch out RHaas Racing, there's a new sheriff in town.
20170620_192448.jpg
Counter balance shaft cavity end cap? Just hinders airflow through the cases.