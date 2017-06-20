Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: New levels of jack assery #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,816 New levels of jack assery Got this ski from a shop that had gone out of business(go figure)

It was a demo/display type deal that was wrapped and custom painted with the shop's name, logo, phone number, etc.

Probably takes the shadetree mechanic award out of all skis I've ever seen in my 10 years of wrenching.



20170620_192440.jpg

2x4 motor mounts are both economic and ecological. Watch out RHaas Racing, there's a new sheriff in town.









20170620_192448.jpg

Counter balance shaft cavity end cap? Just hinders airflow through the cases.









20170620_192452.jpg

Why use 4 bolts when 3 will do the job?













20170620_192728.jpg

96 XP mpem/e box in a 97 ski. Took lots of ingenuity, Ill give em that....almost as much ingenuity as black elec. tape. Attached Images 20170620_192724.jpg (1.66 MB, 16 views) How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 447 Re: New levels of jack assery Yuk! #3 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location PA Age 57 Posts 731 Re: New levels of jack assery Never say "I've seen it all". #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,521 Re: New levels of jack assery Originally Posted by rdjeep Originally Posted by Never say "I've seen it all".



