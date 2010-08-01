Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Max RPM #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location SC Posts 4 Max RPM Just curious as to if anyone knows what a safe max range for rpm's is #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 447 Re: Max RPM Depends on how often you want to change Top Ends...and



The higher the Piston Travel Speed, the more wear on the Rings and Cylinder Walls.



What matters is the actual Piston Speed which relates to Stroke and RPMs.



Once Piston Speed exceeds a certain threshold, the Piston, the Rod or the Bearings will begin to fail.



GroupK has some conversion chart from RPM and Stroke to Piston Speed :http://www.groupk.com/k849.htm



4000+ fpm  Completely unpredictable life span of crankshaft components



3700 fpm  Crank life can predictably be 20-35 hours



3500 fpm  Crank life can predictably be a full season of use



3300 fpm  Crank life is predictably 2-3 seasons of use



3100 fpm  Production unit range, predictably 4-5 seasons of use Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 07:46 PM . #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 447 Re: Max RPM Every time the Piston reverses direction, the Rod is stretched, the Bearings are hammered and the Piston is heavily stressed in the Wrist Pin area.



