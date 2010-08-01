pxctoday

Thread: Max RPM

  Today, 07:05 PM #1
    polarispro1200
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    SC
    Posts
    4

    Max RPM

    Just curious as to if anyone knows what a safe max range for rpm's is
  Today, 07:46 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    447

    Re: Max RPM

    Depends on how often you want to change Top Ends...and

    The higher the Piston Travel Speed, the more wear on the Rings and Cylinder Walls.

    What matters is the actual Piston Speed which relates to Stroke and RPMs.

    Once Piston Speed exceeds a certain threshold, the Piston, the Rod or the Bearings will begin to fail.

    GroupK has some conversion chart from RPM and Stroke to Piston Speed :http://www.groupk.com/k849.htm

    4000+ fpm  Completely unpredictable life span of crankshaft components

    3700 fpm  Crank life can predictably be 20-35 hours

    3500 fpm  Crank life can predictably be a full season of use

    3300 fpm  Crank life is predictably 2-3 seasons of use

    3100 fpm  Production unit range, predictably 4-5 seasons of use
  Today, 07:49 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    447

    Re: Max RPM

    Every time the Piston reverses direction, the Rod is stretched, the Bearings are hammered and the Piston is heavily stressed in the Wrist Pin area.

    I've seen Polaris 785 Pros revving at +8000 rpm, but boy is that machine high maintenance...
