Thread: Max RPM

Max RPM
Just curious as to if anyone knows what a safe max range for rpm's is
Re: Max RPM
Depends on how often you want to change Top Ends...and
The higher the Piston Travel Speed, the more wear on the Rings and Cylinder Walls.
What matters is the actual Piston Speed which relates to Stroke and RPMs.
Once Piston Speed exceeds a certain threshold, the Piston, the Rod or the Bearings will begin to fail.
GroupK has some conversion chart from RPM and Stroke to Piston Speed :http://www.groupk.com/k849.htm
4000+ fpm Completely unpredictable life span of crankshaft components
3700 fpm Crank life can predictably be 20-35 hours
3500 fpm Crank life can predictably be a full season of use
3300 fpm Crank life is predictably 2-3 seasons of use
3100 fpm Production unit range, predictably 4-5 seasons of use
Re: Max RPM
Every time the Piston reverses direction, the Rod is stretched, the Bearings are hammered and the Piston is heavily stressed in the Wrist Pin area.
I've seen Polaris 785 Pros revving at +8000 rpm, but boy is that machine high maintenance...
