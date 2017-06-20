This is a brand new never used Yamaha 61X CDI. It was bought BRAND new from Pro-tec, not a used CDI sent in for modification. If you go on their website these new sell for $500. Anyhow it comes with a instruction sheet. Pick this up and save, also knowing its brand spanking new!
$175 w/Free USPS Priority 2-3 day shipping! OBO!
Info from the Pro-tec website:
Pro-Tec modified CDI unit with adjustable rev-limiter. Fits all Yamaha 650 and 701 (61X) ignitions. This is an OEM Yamaha part that has been modified by Pro-Tec for additional performance. This item will fit all the following Yamaha personal watercraft models: All 650 models (except 1996 Wave Runner III), 94-95 FX-1, 94-95 Super Jet 701, 93-95 Wave Blaster 701, 94-95 Wave Runner III GP, 94 Pro VXR.