Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New pro-tec yamaha 61x cdi w/ adjustable rev limiter superjet waveblaster fx-1 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2001 Location Havabrew, Havascrew, Havasu!! Posts 3,120 New pro-tec yamaha 61x cdi w/ adjustable rev limiter superjet waveblaster fx-1 This is a brand new never used Yamaha 61X CDI. It was bought BRAND new from Pro-tec, not a used CDI sent in for modification. If you go on their website these new sell for $500. Anyhow it comes with a instruction sheet. Pick this up and save, also knowing its brand spanking new!

$175 w/Free USPS Priority 2-3 day shipping! OBO!



Info from the Pro-tec website:

Pro-Tec modified CDI unit with adjustable rev-limiter. Fits all Yamaha 650 and 701 (61X) ignitions. This is an OEM Yamaha part that has been modified by Pro-Tec for additional performance. This item will fit all the following Yamaha personal watercraft models: All 650 models (except 1996 Wave Runner III), 94-95 FX-1, 94-95 Super Jet 701, 93-95 Wave Blaster 701, 94-95 Wave Runner III GP, 94 Pro VXR. Attached Images 20170620_150626.jpg (1.40 MB, 3 views)

20170620_150626.jpg (1.40 MB, 3 views) 20170620_150634.jpg (1.35 MB, 3 views) Last edited by SUPERJET-113; Today at 06:37 PM . I MAKE EVERY GASKET FOR EVERY 2 STROKE YAMAHA, KAWASAKI, AND SEADOO I CAN HELP! SHOP AND COMPARE!

CHECK IT OUT: I CAN HELP! SHOP AND COMPARE!CHECK IT OUT: http://www.x-h2o.com/showthread.php?t=57730 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Gottagofast Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules