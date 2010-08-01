pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:14 PM #1
    motox75
    motox75 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    poughkeepsie
    Posts
    16

    Sxr oem top end new parts

    For sale is a brand new oem parts for an SXR
    The base gasket, head gasket, exhaust gaskets, and rings which are standard bore.

    Brand new in packages.

    125$ shipped.

    you can pm me here or call/text 845-656-4299

    P.S. I also have a skat trak prop for sale in another thread

    IMG_8480.JPGIMG_8479.JPGIMG_8486.JPGIMG_8482.JPG
    Last edited by motox75; Today at 06:15 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 