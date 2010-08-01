Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 vx deluxe wont start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location northeast florida Posts 7 06 vx deluxe wont start Hello. My 06 vx all of a sudden wouldn't start while on the water 2 days ago. It was doing great until it wouldn't start after about 10-20 minutes of being off. When I opened the seat, there was a lot of water in the engine bay. I suspect that it is from some stupid hole that is right behind the seat that the previous owner cannot explain to me why is there. But anyway, it had to be towed to the ramp.



Today i started to work on it. I'm Deaf, but my kids who can hear are telling me that whenever the start button is pressed, there's a single click along with a hum from the motor. T doesnt feel like its cranking. I also have a 07 vx deluxe so i swapped batteries and it still wouldn't start. Should I swap out the starter relay next? Thanks

