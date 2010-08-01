pxctoday

  Today, 03:24 PM
    Chief775
    Chief775 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Chief775's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    27
    Posts
    89

    62T jetting recommendations

    I know this has been gone over multiple times, but nothing related to elevation change. All i could find were sea level jetting recommendations.

    Location: Reno, NV
    Elevation: 4500ft

    Engine:
    701 62t twin carb dual 38's with Blowsion Tornado Spark Arrestors
    Blowsion Head W/ 82mm domes 37cc
    Full Factory B Pipe
    stock waterbox

    Compression: 150PSI in both holes

    Carbs are all stock -- haven't pulled them apart to see what jets/needle/spring are currently in them.

    From what I've read at sea level most people run:
    70 pilot
    135 or 140 main
    1.5 needle with 115 gram spring

    I'm wondering if I should just drop these in or drop the jets down a couple sizes.

    thanks,

    Chief
  Today, 03:35 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,312

    Re: 62T jetting recommendations

    When I lived in Reno, I found that going about a half turn in on the screws was enough. Depending on where they end up you might be better off going down a size on the pilot. If you ride at Boca or anywhere higher up, definitly drop the jets down. I would start with the pilot again since it will drop fuel delivery at all throttle positions and tune from there.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
  Today, 03:39 PM
    Chief775
    Chief775 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Chief775's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    27
    Posts
    89

    Re: 62T jetting recommendations

    Yeah, i ride up at boca and stampede a lot. I'll go ahead and drop the jet size down. Do you know what comes stock on these?
  Today, 04:34 PM
    Quinc
    Quinc is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    NorCal
    Posts
    1,804
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 62T jetting recommendations

    https://www.amazon.com/Mikuni-Carbur.../dp/B0012TUUHG
    triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm.
  Today, 04:46 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,312

    Re: 62T jetting recommendations

    Quote Originally Posted by Quinc View Post
    https://www.amazon.com/Mikuni-Carbur.../dp/B0012TUUHG
    Does not apply to SBN. Those are for VM/TM and maybe HS carbs.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
