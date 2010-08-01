I know this has been gone over multiple times, but nothing related to elevation change. All i could find were sea level jetting recommendations.
Location: Reno, NV
Elevation: 4500ft
Engine:
701 62t twin carb dual 38's with Blowsion Tornado Spark Arrestors
Blowsion Head W/ 82mm domes 37cc
Full Factory B Pipe
stock waterbox
Compression: 150PSI in both holes
Carbs are all stock -- haven't pulled them apart to see what jets/needle/spring are currently in them.
From what I've read at sea level most people run:
70 pilot
135 or 140 main
1.5 needle with 115 gram spring
I'm wondering if I should just drop these in or drop the jets down a couple sizes.
thanks,
Chief