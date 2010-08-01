Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 62T jetting recommendations #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 89 62T jetting recommendations I know this has been gone over multiple times, but nothing related to elevation change. All i could find were sea level jetting recommendations.



Location: Reno, NV

Elevation: 4500ft



Engine:

701 62t twin carb dual 38's with Blowsion Tornado Spark Arrestors

Blowsion Head W/ 82mm domes 37cc

Full Factory B Pipe

stock waterbox



Compression: 150PSI in both holes



Carbs are all stock -- haven't pulled them apart to see what jets/needle/spring are currently in them.



From what I've read at sea level most people run:

70 pilot

135 or 140 main

1.5 needle with 115 gram spring



I'm wondering if I should just drop these in or drop the jets down a couple sizes.



thanks,



Chief #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,312 Re: 62T jetting recommendations When I lived in Reno, I found that going about a half turn in on the screws was enough. Depending on where they end up you might be better off going down a size on the pilot. If you ride at Boca or anywhere higher up, definitly drop the jets down. I would start with the pilot again since it will drop fuel delivery at all throttle positions and tune from there. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 89 Re: 62T jetting recommendations Yeah, i ride up at boca and stampede a lot. I'll go ahead and drop the jet size down. Do you know what comes stock on these? #4 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,804 Blog Entries 1 Re: 62T jetting recommendations https://www.amazon.com/Mikuni-Carbur.../dp/B0012TUUHG triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #5 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,312 Re: 62T jetting recommendations Originally Posted by Quinc Originally Posted by https://www.amazon.com/Mikuni-Carbur.../dp/B0012TUUHG -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) fox river pwc Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules