89 650 sx stutter issue

this may just be a old fuel issue, but here is what is going on.

ski runs good once iam up and going, but seems to have a slight stutter while taking off. once the ski levels off it runs good. Even when cornering still runs good. Also when coming off the ski if it turns on its side it is a ***** to get started again. Its like it floods it.

side note sunday was the third time in the water this year. Other two times it ran fine.



any thoughts appreciated.

I wouldnt try to troubleshoot anything until you run some good, new fuel.

i has non ethanol in it, but that is still mixed with the "stable Ga"s from winter storage.

