Sxr umi handpole
Have a umi handpole for sxr, its on my gf ski she wants an rrp pole so selling this one, its on ski now no cracks or rewelds, has a couple scratches nothing big. $375 for pole $550 for pole with blowsion turn plate. Will come with jettrim covered blowsion pad, and will get pad redone in any color from jettrim if you dont want the blue.
Located in havasu
Text or email for pictures
