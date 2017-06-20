I recently purchased a 98 Seadoo XPL 951. looks great ran great when I purchased the only problem was a VTS motor was corroded out due to a cracked boot allowing water to get in after replacing that I got to looking at the fuses and on the left hand side there is the small fuse box but on the right there's another electrical box and from what I've read everywhere including the op guide it only contains a 15 amp fuse.. mine has two holders both with 30 amps has anyone heard of this or maybe shed some light for me.