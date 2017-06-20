pxctoday

  Today, 02:19 PM #1
    Billingsph
    PWCToday Newbie
    Extra fuse? 98 xpl

    I recently purchased a 98 Seadoo XPL 951. looks great ran great when I purchased the only problem was a VTS motor was corroded out due to a cracked boot allowing water to get in after replacing that I got to looking at the fuses and on the left hand side there is the small fuse box but on the right there's another electrical box and from what I've read everywhere including the op guide it only contains a 15 amp fuse.. mine has two holders both with 30 amps has anyone heard of this or maybe shed some light for me.
  Today, 02:47 PM #2
    Cliff
    Re: Extra fuse? 98 xpl

    I believe the 30A fuses are incorrect.

    A 7.5A (amber color) fuse goes to the VTS module for circuit protection and I THINK the other fuse should be a 15A.

    But the 30A fuses are incorrect for sure.


  Today, 02:56 PM #3
    Billingsph
    Re: Extra fuse? 98 xpl

    Yeah I was kind of dumbfounded when I pulled it out.. but why are there two fuse holders in there.. everything else shows 1.
  Today, 03:05 PM #4
    kcr357
    Re: Extra fuse? 98 xpl

    Download a manual from the stickies; it will have a wiring diagram for your ski.
