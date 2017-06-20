Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Extra fuse? 98 xpl #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location New York Age 32 Posts 2 Extra fuse? 98 xpl I recently purchased a 98 Seadoo XPL 951. looks great ran great when I purchased the only problem was a VTS motor was corroded out due to a cracked boot allowing water to get in after replacing that I got to looking at the fuses and on the left hand side there is the small fuse box but on the right there's another electrical box and from what I've read everywhere including the op guide it only contains a 15 amp fuse.. mine has two holders both with 30 amps has anyone heard of this or maybe shed some light for me. Attached Images 20170620_140556.jpg (3.50 MB, 5 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,811 Re: Extra fuse? 98 xpl I believe the 30A fuses are incorrect.



A 7.5A (amber color) fuse goes to the VTS module for circuit protection and I THINK the other fuse should be a 15A.



But the 30A fuses are incorrect for sure.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location New York Age 32 Posts 2 Re: Extra fuse? 98 xpl Originally Posted by Cliff Originally Posted by I believe the 30A fuses are incorrect.



A 7.5A (amber color) fuse goes to the VTS module for circuit protection and I THINK the other fuse should be a 15A.



But the 30A fuses are incorrect for sure. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,815 Re: Extra fuse? 98 xpl Download a manual from the stickies; it will have a wiring diagram for your ski. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Billingsph Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules