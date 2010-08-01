Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help parting out my first ski that lasted 45 mins '03 Polaris MSX 140 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Madison, WI Age 36 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Help parting out my first ski that lasted 45 mins '03 Polaris MSX 140 I need some help. I bought my very first ski about a month ago and after I bought it I took it out for Memorial Day weekend and it took 45 mins before it lost a crankshaft bearing. So I'm trying to make my money back to pay for the replacement ski I bought. Anyone who needs parts for a 2003 msx please let me know!



Parting out 2003 Polaris MSX 140 with 127 hours.

Ski lost a rod bearing on the crank and punched a hole in the lower case. Upper and lower crankcase are no good, crankshaft is no good, and one piston is no good. The rest of the top of the engine is in good condition along with the rest of the ski.

New stator and impeller last season. New top end rebuild with 15 hours on it.





Message me if you need anything.





Emm and fuel injectors - $500

Flywheel - $550

Cylinder/head/piston 135psi - $175

Exhaust manifold - $125

Jet pump steering nozzle with reverse - $75

