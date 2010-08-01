Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 1100 stx di question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Benton, AR Age 49 Posts 18 Kawasaki 1100 stx di question I have a 2000 1100 stx di and had DFI refurb my EMM. Installed it and it ran perfect for about an hour. Then after parking it for about 20 mins, it started and then died and wouldn't restart. I brought it home and replaced the stator, compression is 150 on all 3 cylinders, put in a new fuel check relief valve as mine had failed, put in a new fuel/water filter, new gas cap, new spark plugs, checked the CPS and new battery. My fuel pump kicks on as I heard it fill the lines and the fuel filter basket. You can see the input and return gas lines slightly flex when attempting to start. I have good spark but it will not start or even attempt to start. My question is how did you test your injectors? Can you unbolt them and and attempt to turn over the motor to see if they spray gas? I was afraid that might damage the injectors? I'm worried my old fuel pump might not be strong enough and maintain pressure for the injectors? I have a new fuel pump motor I can swap out, but wanted to see if you had a way to check the injectors? I have disconnected them one at at time from their power supply and made no difference. The rebuilt EMM has 1 hour run time and is less than a month old, so it is under warranty. I did re-route my cooling lines so the EMM has a separate input and pisser. Water did exit the EMM pisser the whole time. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

