PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Jetting for accel pump delete 787
Got a sets of carbs from a 97 XP, no accel pump. Trying to get them ready for use, anyone know settings for em?
They had 147.5/142.5 mains and 70 lows. Haven't measured the popoff yet....
Not assuming anything was done right from the prior owner as they were using a 2x4 for a motor mount.....
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Jetting for accel pump delete 787
nvm, it's stock jetting for 96 gsx's.
derp
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Jetting for accel pump delete 787
75 lows and pop off around 20 should get it jumping off idle without the pumps. Low needles out 1.5. I have had to go up to 80 lows to get the bog out with higher pop off before though. You should not need that much if your keeping the stock flame arrestor. I'd put 142.5's in both as the mains.
