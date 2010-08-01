pxctoday

  Today, 01:19 PM #1
    kcr357
    Jetting for accel pump delete 787

    Got a sets of carbs from a 97 XP, no accel pump. Trying to get them ready for use, anyone know settings for em?
    They had 147.5/142.5 mains and 70 lows. Haven't measured the popoff yet....
    Not assuming anything was done right from the prior owner as they were using a 2x4 for a motor mount.....
  Today, 01:27 PM #2
    kcr357
    Re: Jetting for accel pump delete 787

    nvm, it's stock jetting for 96 gsx's.
    derp
  Today, 03:14 PM #3
    Matt Braley
    Re: Jetting for accel pump delete 787

    75 lows and pop off around 20 should get it jumping off idle without the pumps. Low needles out 1.5. I have had to go up to 80 lows to get the bog out with higher pop off before though. You should not need that much if your keeping the stock flame arrestor. I'd put 142.5's in both as the mains.
