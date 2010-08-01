Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Jetting for accel pump delete 787 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,815 Jetting for accel pump delete 787 Got a sets of carbs from a 97 XP, no accel pump. Trying to get them ready for use, anyone know settings for em?

They had 147.5/142.5 mains and 70 lows. Haven't measured the popoff yet....

Not assuming anything was done right from the prior owner as they were using a 2x4 for a motor mount..... How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,815 Re: Jetting for accel pump delete 787 nvm, it's stock jetting for 96 gsx's.

derp How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,029 Re: Jetting for accel pump delete 787 75 lows and pop off around 20 should get it jumping off idle without the pumps. Low needles out 1.5. I have had to go up to 80 lows to get the bog out with higher pop off before though. You should not need that much if your keeping the stock flame arrestor. I'd put 142.5's in both as the mains. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules