Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXR 1100 Impeller - Skat 142 mm 15/21 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2003 Location Illinois Posts 275 Kawasaki SXR 1100 Impeller - Skat 142 mm 15/21 I have for sale a great impeller for your SXR 1100 with a aftermarket pump. Skat Impeller bent to 15/21. Perfect for a skat for a modded 1100 motor. Had a Solas impeller too and this Skat by far out preformed. Bent, balanced and expanded to 142 by Impros. Ran is a Solas Pump bored to 142. Please note it will not fit in a stock 140 SXR pump. Free shipping to lower 48 states. $180 including fed ex shipping. PM me if interested.



IMG_6018.JPGIMG_6020.JPGIMG_6019.JPG

