Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Ultra 150 and SXR Cover #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location RDU/SML Posts 26 WTB: Ultra 150 and SXR Cover I'm looking for a Kawasaki Ultra 150 and SXR 800 OEM cover in gray, black, or green. I prefer green in both colors to replace my current worn ones (pic for reference). If anybody has one or knows of one please let me know. Thanks!



2004 Kawasaki Ultra 150 - Blowsion bars w/green throttle trigger, Jettrim seat, Prok arrestors, polished intake grate, ShredMaster plate, R&D extended nozzle, Solas 16/20, WORX sponsons - 69.3mph on GPS

http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=174820



2005 Kawasaki SX-R 800 - UMI bars w/green, Blowsion mats with lifter bumps, Skat-Trak scoop grate, ShredMaster plate, Prok arrestors 2004 Kawasaki Ultra 150 - Blowsion bars w/green throttle trigger, Jettrim seat, Prok arrestors, polished intake grate, ShredMaster plate, R&D extended nozzle, Solas 16/20, WORX sponsons - 69.3mph on GPS2005 Kawasaki SX-R 800 - UMI bars w/green, Blowsion mats with lifter bumps, Skat-Trak scoop grate, ShredMaster plate, Prok arrestors Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules