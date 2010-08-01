I'm looking for a Kawasaki Ultra 150 and SXR 800 OEM cover in gray, black, or green. I prefer green in both colors to replace my current worn ones (pic for reference). If anybody has one or knows of one please let me know. Thanks!
2004 Kawasaki Ultra 150 - Blowsion bars w/green throttle trigger, Jettrim seat, Prok arrestors, polished intake grate, ShredMaster plate, R&D extended nozzle, Solas 16/20, WORX sponsons - 69.3mph on GPS
http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=174820
2005 Kawasaki SX-R 800 - UMI bars w/green, Blowsion mats with lifter bumps, Skat-Trak scoop grate, ShredMaster plate, Prok arrestors
