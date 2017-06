Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best way to vent a cart tank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2009 Location Mi Age 29 Posts 51 Best way to vent a cart tank I have been tossing around ideas on how to vent my 2.5gal cart tank and wanted to see if anyone has a way that has worked the best for them.





My kart tank had a tiny pin hole in the fill cap for venting. I drilled and tapped it to put a 1/4" brass nipple and check valve

550sx with 701 and big pump

550 RC-520

